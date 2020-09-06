BJP seeks to distance itself from actress Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police



Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far. He informed that the case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested in the case."While talking about Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said, "This particular actress has been in close contact with him (main accused). She has also participated in parties. Along with that, they have very close relationship. There was certain digital evidence which shows their connection."Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB had raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.

