BJP seeks to distance itself from actress Ragini Dwivedi
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Sunday said Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drug case, was never a member of the party and may have campaigned for it in the 2019 Assembly by-elections on her own. Seeking to distance itself from the actress a day after her arrest, the BJP said it was against any sort of, or any form of anti-social activity by anybody.
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB has raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges...
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse. CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry. An fir has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing. Earlier in the day, the police had raided her residence. Two people named rahul and viren khanna were also arrested. Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday. A total of four people have been arrested in the case.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far. He informed that the case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested in the case."While talking about Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said, "This particular actress has been in close contact with him (main accused). She has also participated in parties. Along with that, they have very close relationship. There was certain digital evidence which shows their connection."Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB had raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.
