Mumbai: Security Tightened At Uddhav Thackeray's Residence Matoshree After Call From Alleged Dawood Aide

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
The *Mumbai Police* have beefed up security outside Maharashtra Chief Minister *Uddhav Thackeray*'s residence Matoshree after an unidentified caller on Saturday, claiming to be fugitive underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim's aide called at the landline number of CM's residence. The caller told the operator that he was calling on behalf...
