Hyderabad Metro to resume services from Monday with precautions Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

... After more than five months, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is set to resume its operations in a phased manner from Monday, putting in place all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. These include checking of body temperatures of visitors/passengers, sanitisation and social distancing through markings at stations and alternate seating 👓 View full article

