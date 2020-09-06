Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Monday
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () "The webinar will be joined by Principal Secretaries of Urban Development Departments and Environment Departments of 28 states and eight Union Territories. Commissioners of 122 cities as identified in NCAP programme will also participate," the ministry said.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on September 07 held a webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. During the webinar, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the campaign to reduce pollution of 100 selected cities of the country in coming...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis. Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases. Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, took stock of the situation and discussed the way forward to tackle the crisis. Pawar reportedly called for smooth functioning of the jumbo hospitals in Pune and asked officials to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders wherever needed. There are a total of 10,799 active cases in hospitals and 2,380 are under home isolation currently. Earlier in the week, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also held meetings with health officials to discuss the Covid issue. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also attended one of the meeting with Shard the NCP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile Maharashtra has a cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases. Watch the full video for all the latest updates from India’s worst Covid hit city.
The construction of a new Public Health Centre (PHC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has been the latest to join the fleet of new initiatives by the Union Territory's government for the welfare of the people. Construction for the new PHC is underway in the Mattan village, one of the important blocks of Anantnag, about 70 kilometers from Srinagar city. The construction of the PHC had started over two years ago. Locals hailed the initiative and thanked the UT govt. With construction of PHC, locals will be able to get proper health-care facilities in the village itself.
Assumed to have limited vegetation because of the harsh climatic conditions, farmers of Ladakh are now exploring new ways to cultivate seasonal vegetables and fruits which are basically grown in warm weather areas. Phey village, 12 km from Leh town is known for the production of watermelons. In 2016, on a trial basis, 10 farmers from Phey tried cultivating watermelon with the help of DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). After the good yield, villagers are encouraged and are now growing watermelons. After the Union Territory status for Ladakh, farmers of Ladakh are more positive in terms of getting farming subsidy and benefits from agriculture-related schemes. Farmers of the Phey village said that the watermelons are grown in good size with an average of 5kg. The produce is sold to the army on bulks along with meeting local demand. With the help of new farming technology and research from DIHAR, farmers of Ladakh are exploring new ways to increase the yield which increases their earnings. This has also encouraged many farmers to continue agricultural practices towards sustainability.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke on National Digital Health Mission. He said that the mission has already been launched in six Union Territories. "On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said we were launching National Digital Health Mission. The mission has already been launched in six Union territories and the registration process has also begun. It will be rolled out in other states in the coming three to six months. For that, large states will have to make up their mind and start preparing," the Health Minister said. Harsh Vardhan was speaking at a digital inauguration event that took place in Indore. He launched Super Speciality Block in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey were also present at the event, among others.
