Prakash Javadekar to chair webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies on Monday

Watermelon farming in Ladakh getting boost through DRDO's agri technology



Assumed to have limited vegetation because of the harsh climatic conditions, farmers of Ladakh are now exploring new ways to cultivate seasonal vegetables and fruits which are basically grown in warm weather areas. Phey village, 12 km from Leh town is known for the production of watermelons. In 2016, on a trial basis, 10 farmers from Phey tried cultivating watermelon with the help of DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). After the good yield, villagers are encouraged and are now growing watermelons. After the Union Territory status for Ladakh, farmers of Ladakh are more positive in terms of getting farming subsidy and benefits from agriculture-related schemes. Farmers of the Phey village said that the watermelons are grown in good size with an average of 5kg. The produce is sold to the army on bulks along with meeting local demand. With the help of new farming technology and research from DIHAR, farmers of Ladakh are exploring new ways to increase the yield which increases their earnings. This has also encouraged many farmers to continue agricultural practices towards sustainability.

