Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sandip Ssingh breaks his silence on calling ambulance driver days after the actor's death
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. His tragic demise shocked everyone in the country. Meanwhile, his friend, Sandip Ssingh with whom he was not in contact for over a year had been on public and media suspicion. He put an end to speculations against him by releasing certain chats...
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a..