Adhyayan Suman's Jab Tak 2.0 tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput leaves Ankita Lokhande 'speechless'
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Adhyayan Suman paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with a music video of Jab Tak 2.0. Ankita Lokhande couldn't stop herself from sharing the video. Scroll down to watch the video...
Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing Sushant death probe.
#AnkitaLokhande #SushantSinghRajput