Adhyayan Suman's Jab Tak 2.0 tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput leaves Ankita Lokhande 'speechless'

Bollywood Life Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Adhyayan Suman paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with a music video of Jab Tak 2.0. Ankita Lokhande couldn't stop herself from sharing the video. Scroll down to watch the video...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ankita Lokhande: Truth wins

Ankita Lokhande: Truth wins 01:08

 Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing Sushant death probe. #AnkitaLokhande #SushantSinghRajput

