India's GDP contraction should alarm everyone, says Raghuram Rajan
Monday, 7 September 2020 () A week after India reported a significant contraction in its GDP during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, former Reserve Bank Governor and noted economist Raghuram Rajan has said that the negative GDP growth numbers should alarm everyone.
Emphasising on the importance of government relief or support in the given...
External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross..
The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:03Published