Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's GDP contraction should alarm everyone, says Raghuram Rajan

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
A week after India reported a significant contraction in its GDP during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, former Reserve Bank Governor and noted economist Raghuram Rajan has said that the negative GDP growth numbers should alarm everyone.

Emphasising on the importance of government relief or support in the given...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets [Video]

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

Understand the numbers with HT as the National Statistical Office (NSO) comes out with the GDP estimates for the first quarter (April, May, June) of the current financial year. The GDP estimates for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 36:25Published
COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM [Video]

COVID crisis causes 6.5 to 9.7% cumulative loss to global GDP: EAM

External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar addressed the 6th Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks on August 20 via video conferencing. He stated that the cumulative loss to global Gross..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details [Video]

RBI monetary policy: Repo rate unchanged, relief for MSMEs l Key details

The Reserve Bank of India left the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also said that they would maintain an accommodative stance in view of the Covid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:03Published

Related news from verified sources

India's GDP contraction should alarm everyone: Raghuram Rajan

 A week after India reported a significant contraction in its GDP during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, former Reserve Bank governor and noted...
IndiaTimes

GDP contraction should alarm everyone: Rajan

 A week after India reported a significant contraction in its GDP during the April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, former Reserve Bank governor and noted...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this