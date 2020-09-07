Global  
 

Two BKI ultras arrested by Delhi police, arms and ammunition seized

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
The Delhi Police Special Cell said on Monday that it arrested two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital.



Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi

Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi 01:29

 Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. Both men are believed to residents of Ludhiana in Punjab and were...

