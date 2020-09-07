Two BKI ultras arrested by Delhi police, arms and ammunition seized
Monday, 7 September 2020 () The Delhi Police Special Cell said on Monday that it arrested two members of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, after a brief exchange of fire in the national capital.
