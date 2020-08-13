Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly



The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.

