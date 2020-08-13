Global  
 

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

IndiaTimes Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot [Video]

Continuous protest will force centre to postpone JEE, NEET: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly [Video]

‘Conspiracy failed…’: Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. The motion of confidence moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was passed by voice vote, an expected win after the return of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot to the party-fold. During the discussion, Pilot said he will fight for the Congress as its "strongest warrior". Replying to the debate on the motion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticised the BJP, accusing it again of trying to bring down his government. "I will not let the government topple at any cost even if you make all attempts," he said. Gehlot said the crisis had come to an end in a “beautiful manner” and this had hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:01Published

Hemant Soren govt steeped in corruption: J P Nadda

 Addressing the state BJP executive committee meeting digitally from New Delhi, he said the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das had "almost eliminated"..
IndiaTimes
Watch: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at funeral of Commando Nyima Tenzing in Leh [Video]

Watch: 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at funeral of Commando Nyima Tenzing in Leh

Locals in Devachan area of Leh who gathered for the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzing raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Indian Army Zindabad'. Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal and BJP's National General Secretary Ram Madhav attended his funeral. Tenzing lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published

Ram Madhav pays tribute to deceased SFF commando Nyima Tenzin

 BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday paid tribute to the deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin. India and China are engaged in a standoff since..
IndiaTimes

Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News [Video]

Ashok Gehlot-led Cong Govt wins vote of confidence in Rajasthan assembly | Oneindia News

After almost a month of political turmoil in rajasthan, finally it all seems to have come to an end in favour of Congress government in Rajasthan. The Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
'All is well that ends well': Cong MLA Vishvendra Singh after CLP meeting [Video]

'All is well that ends well': Cong MLA Vishvendra Singh after CLP meeting

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence on August 13 ahead of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14. Congress leaders,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Watch: CM Gehlot & Pilot meet; BJP to move no-confidence motion on Friday [Video]

Watch: CM Gehlot & Pilot meet; BJP to move no-confidence motion on Friday

Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence for the Congress Legislature Party meet. This was the first time the two leaders came face to face after a month-long..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:11Published

