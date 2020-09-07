Global  
 

Bihar elections: Nitish Kumar presents his govt's report card during first virtual rally, attacks Tejashwi, Tej Pratap

DNA Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Addressing his first-ever virtual rally, CM Nitish Kumar said that the opposition leaders were not aware of the ground realities in Bihar and just spreading lies to mislead people.
