Maharashtra: After CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Home minister Anil Deskhmukh receive threat calls

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security



Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.

