Maharashtra: After CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Home minister Anil Deskhmukh receive threat calls
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further threatened to blow up 'Matoshree', the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut...
A man claiming to be an associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim dialled up Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence on September 5. The call led to ringing of alarm bells in the administration and security was boosted at 'Matoshree', CM Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence in Mumbai. Two calls were made around 10:30 pm and the caller claimed to be phoning from Dubai and asked to be connected with the CM. Police are trying to locate the caller and identify him.
Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.
Except Maharashtra, metro services resumed across the country from September 7 as part of unlock 4 amid COVID-19. Bengaluru Metro has resumed services on Purple Line today. Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Lucknow Metro has also started its services from 7 am onwards, following preventive measures against COVID-19.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar participated in a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope attended the meeting in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 8,63,062.
Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in the Congress party, senior leader PC Chacko said that "things need to be corrected in party's leadership". He said, "I personally feel that certain things that should be corrected in the leadership of the party. But that shouldn't have been in the form of letter." "Opposition parties are looking forward to Congress to coordinate activities with them. Those who oppose Modi whether it is Sharad Pawar or Lalu Prasad including Communist leaders. All over India, Congress has its footprint. All regional and small parties want the leadership of the Congress to call and discuss with them. This is what they expect from Congress but this is not happening. So they are really disappointed," further added.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was served summons by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning. Rhea was asked to join NCB's probe into the drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. An NCB team served the summons at Rhea's residence in Mumbai. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea, main accused in the case, to take probe forward. NCB has said that Rhea will be confronted with her brother Showik. Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been remanded to NCB custody till September 9. Showik and Miranda were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Friday. NCB also arrested Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night. NCB launched the probe after drug-related WhatsApp chats in connection with Sushant's death surfaced. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms..
