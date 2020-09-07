Global  
 

Maharashtra: After CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Home minister Anil Deskhmukh receive threat calls

DNA Monday, 7 September 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has allegedly received a death threat over a phone call from an unidentified number, whereby the miscreant further threatened to blow up 'Matoshree', the Chief Minister's residence in Mumbai's Bandra.
News video: 'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister 04:18

 Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut...

