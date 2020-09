Give us permanent NDRF team: Raigad tells Maharashtra government Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Raigad district collector has proposed a permanent NDRF team in the district owing to the recent building collapse in *Mahad*, which killed 16 and injured nine. Three months ago, Raigad also witnessed Cyclone Nisarga that required large-scale relief work.



According to sources in the district administration, it took the...

0

