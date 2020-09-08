Global  
 

Almost 15,500 passengers used Delhi Metro till 8.30 pm on Day 1

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
As much as 15,500 passengers availed the services of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line and Gurugram's Rapid Metro till 8.30 p.m. on Monday, the first day of resumption of metro services since India went into lockdown in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

"This is an approximate figure as the last trains started from terminal...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi Metro all set to welcome back commuters from Sep 07

Delhi Metro all set to welcome back commuters from Sep 07 02:56

 Delhi Metro is all set to resume its services with COVID-19 protocols from September 07 in a phased manner. Sanitisation work is underway at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station ahead of its reopening. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on September 06 to inspect...

