Almost 15,500 passengers used Delhi Metro till 8.30 pm on Day 1

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Metro Detroit Forecast: Improving weather for Labor Day



Metro Detroit Forecast: Improving weather for Labor Day Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:33 Published 19 hours ago Covid-19: Metro services resume operations across India after 5 months|Oneindia News



After five months of suspended services, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Metro services were suspended after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:12 Published 23 hours ago Passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro: DMRC Director



Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this