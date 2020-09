You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 3.5-magnitude earthquake near Mumbai, 4th light-intensity quake in last 3 days An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 km north of *Mumbai* at 8 am on Monday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No...

Mid-Day 1 day ago



Light-Intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits near Mumbai; fourth quake in last 3 Days An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Mumbai on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt...

Zee News 1 day ago





Tweets about this