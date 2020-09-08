Global  
 

45,000 people donate blood in Rajasthan on Sachin Pilot's 43rd birthday

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and ex-PCC chief Sachin Pilot's 43rd birthday has been celebrated in a different manner as around 45,000 people donated blood, witnessing the highest number of donors turning out to donate blood following a call by any public leader in the state, to date.



