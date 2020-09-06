Global  
 

Sanjay Raut appointed Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark 01:34

 Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads...

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security [Video]

‘Thank Amit Shah’: Kangana Ranaut on getting Y-plus category security

Amid the escalating war of words between the Maharashtra government and Kangana Ranaut, now the actor has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry. Kangana Ranaut had sparked a row with her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark while attacking the Mumbai police. The actor has now said that the Home Ministry’s decision shows that the voice of a patriot cannot be suppressed by fascists and thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her security. The actor had been seeking central protection ever since she offered to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in their investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. She had said that Sushant knew a dirty secret and hence had been killed. She had also alleged that several Bollywood A-listers would be behind bars if the agency were to probe drug use in Bollywood. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among those who slammed Kangana and demanded an apology from the actor over the remark. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comment. Kangana had then announced that she would go to Mumbai on 9th September and dared them to stop her. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai [Video]

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai

The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security [Video]

Kangana Ranaut gets 'Y' category security

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted 'Y' category security to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, sources..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus category security l All you need to know

Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published
Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video [Video]

Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video

Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published

Sanjay Raut appointed Sena's chief spokesperson

 The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it has appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the chief spokesperson of the party.
IndiaTimes

Kangana Ranaut should apologise to Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut

 Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra. On being asked whether he...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduDNA

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Sanjay Raut's abusive comment: 'Where are intolerance debate warriors?'

 Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to an abusive comment that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reportedly made about her in a recent interview. The actress took...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

