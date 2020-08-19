PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new abhiyaan of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a booster for multiple domestic sectors amid this pandemic. With the unique ideas, Indian companies are trying to boost the economic situation with the businesses. Chandigarh-based businessman Kunal Malik started this driver-friendly cab services for tri-city and outstation too. Covid patients can call for the service and the cab will arrive at their doorsteps within 3 minutes with proper precautionary measures.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 07 held a video conference with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the video conference, the dignitaries discussed over New Education Policy. After the video conference, CM Soren said that he raised his points and states like Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha etc would face problems in regards to implementation of New Education Policy.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot joined the protest against Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET that are scheduled to be held in September. "If we keep raising the matter, Centre will have to consider the demands of people and postpone JEE and NEET examinations," said Pilot during the protest. "The number of coronavirus cases is increasing day by day, centre government should postponed the exams (JEE and NEET)," said Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports including these three -- the other three being Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangalore -- through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019. At a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP model."The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is not giving these airports permanently to the private operator. After running them for 50 years, the private operator would be handing over the airports back to the AAI," said the minister. Watch the full video for more details.
