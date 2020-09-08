Shiv Sena MLA seeks house resolution for action against Kangana Ranaut
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Shiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets. Sarnaik told reporters he had submitted a letter of his demand to Deputy Speaker...
The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv...
Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health..
Bollywood actor Kanagana Ranaut will be given Y-plus category security amid the escalating war of words with some political leaders over her recent controversial comments. The actor who has offered to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38Published