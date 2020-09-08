Global  
 

Shiv Sena MLA seeks house resolution for action against Kangana Ranaut

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Shiv Sena MLA PratapSarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a legal action against actress Kangana Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets. Sarnaik told reporters he had submitted a letter of his demand to Deputy Speaker...
