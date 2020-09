Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur gets its own 'Spiderman' Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kanpur that has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons, including the Bikru massacre of eight policemen, now has something to smile about. The industrial city has found its own 'Spiderman'.







#Kanpur found its own 'Spiderman'.A 7-yr-old boy, Yasharth Singh Gaur,is climbing walls like Spiderman, without any... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: This 7-yr-old boy climbs wall like 'Spiderman'



This 7-year-old boy from Kanpur has baffled everyone with his amazing stunts. Yasarth Singh climbs walls effortlessly in minutes like a Spiderman without any support or any fear. He said, "Spiderman.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this