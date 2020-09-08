Global  
 

Chanda Kochhar's Deepak sent to ED custody for 11 days

Mid-Day Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent businessman Deepak Kochhar to 11 days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested him late on Monday in a money-laundering case.

Kochhar, the husband of the high-profile former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, is facing charges of money-laundering in the ICICI...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar brought to ED office in Mumbai

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar brought to ED office in Mumbai 01:10

 Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar was brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 08. ED officials had arrested Deepak on September 07 in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case. The case...

