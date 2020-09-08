Chanda Kochhar's Deepak sent to ED custody for 11 days
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent businessman Deepak Kochhar to 11 days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which arrested him late on Monday in a money-laundering case.
Kochhar, the husband of the high-profile former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, is facing charges of money-laundering in the ICICI...
