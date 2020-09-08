Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, holds protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur

Zee News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Karni Sena members burnt Raut's effigy during the protest at Shastri Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur city and demanded an apology from him over a controversial remark.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark 01:34

 Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video [Video]

Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video

Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut [Video]

'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row [Video]

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Kangana gets support from Karni Sena

 Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tussle over her recent tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir is getting murkier with each...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this