Karni Sena supports Kangana Ranaut, holds protest against Sanjay Raut in Gorakhpur

Related videos from verified sources Why did Kangana Ranaut get Y-plus security cover, What did Sanjay Raut say: Watch the video



Amid an escalating war of words between the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut...the actor has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago 'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut



Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark. Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:54 Published 2 days ago 'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row



In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:36 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Kangana gets support from Karni Sena Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s tussle over her recent tweet comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir is getting murkier with each...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





