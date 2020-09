Won't open places of worship due to rise in Covid-19 cases : Maharashtra govt to Bombay HC Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"In view of the rise in figures all throughout the State we have decided not to open them," advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench of Justices Amjad Sayed and Suresh Tavade who heard a public interest litigation by Association for Aiding Justice to "to ensure worship places are opened for devotees with guidelines.” 👓 View full article

