Surrogacy bill to come before Rajya Sabha in coming session, Supreme Court told
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () The government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be placed before the Rajya Sabha in the ensuing Monsoon Session. A bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy said: "At the commencement of hearing, the Additional Solicitor General, appearing on behalf...
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage...
Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj..