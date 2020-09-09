Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surrogacy bill to come before Rajya Sabha in coming session, Supreme Court told

Mid-Day Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be placed before the Rajya Sabha in the ensuing Monsoon Session. A bench comprising Justices N.V. Ramana, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy said: "At the commencement of hearing, the Additional Solicitor General, appearing on behalf...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Didn't receive any letter: Soren on NGT slaps fine on Jharkhand HC, Legislative Assembly buildings

Didn't receive any letter: Soren on NGT slaps fine on Jharkhand HC, Legislative Assembly buildings 02:11

 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 09 reacted on National Green Tribunal imposing fine of crores of rupees on Jharkhand court and Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. CM Soren said that the Chief Minister Office didn't receive any document regarding the fine and the state government doesn't encourage...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post [Video]

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha [Video]

Govt Vs opposition over scrapping question hour: Who said what in Lok Sabha

A massive showdown was witnessed in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session over the government’s decision to scrap the question hour in view of the coronavirus crisis. The opposition..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:51Published
China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad [Video]

China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad

The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:43Published

Tweets about this