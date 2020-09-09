#DeathOfDemocracy trends on Twitter after BMC's demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () A hashtag announcing the death of democracy started to trend no sooner Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.
