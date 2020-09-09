Global  
 

Bombay High Court orders BMC to stop demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office; actress says, 'This is what fascism looks like'

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Obviously, this latest altercation between the BMC and Kangana Ranaut grabbed the attention of the media also several passersby, who gathered in numbers, clicking away photos of what transpired. Let's wait and watch how this pans out. The Bombay HC has scheduled a hearing tomorrow at 3 pm.
News video: BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy 03:28

 A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated...

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

BMC razes Kangana Ranaut office in Mumbai [Video]

BMC razes Kangana Ranaut office in Mumbai

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started demolishing the Bandra office of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. #BMC..

BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office [Video]

BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the..

