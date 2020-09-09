Bombay High Court orders BMC to stop demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office; actress says, 'This is what fascism looks like'
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 () Obviously, this latest altercation between the BMC and Kangana Ranaut grabbed the attention of the media also several passersby, who gathered in numbers, clicking away photos of what transpired. Let's wait and watch how this pans out. The Bombay HC has scheduled a hearing tomorrow at 3 pm.
A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated...
Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..