Lockdown a death sentence for India’s unorganised sector: Rahul Gandhi
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
“The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector. We have to understand this. We all have to stand against this attack. Whatever was done in the name of Corona was the third attack on the unorganised sector,” Rahul added. In earlier videos, the Congress MP had blamed demonetisation and a poorly-implemented GST for breaking the back of the poor, the unorganised sector, and small traders.
