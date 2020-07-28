KEAM result 2020 declared, here’s how to check merit list

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter



Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as one of her 'namesakes' showed excellence in academics. Sunny took to Twitter to share hilarious post about 'mischievous' addition to a college merit list. The actor's.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published 2 weeks ago Watch: Roadside shoe-seller's daughter scores 97% in 12th board exams



The daughter of a roadside shoe seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has made her parents proud by scoring 97% in her 12th board exams. The 17-year-old beat all odds to secure the third position in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56 Published on July 28, 2020 Shoe-seller's daughter secures 97% in 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh



The daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has secured 97% in Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. Madhu Arya has secured 3rd place in the stream's merit list. Her.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this