KEAM result 2020 declared, here’s how to check merit list

Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as one of her 'namesakes' showed excellence in academics. Sunny took to Twitter to share hilarious post about 'mischievous' addition to a college merit list. The actor's..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
The daughter of a roadside shoe seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has made her parents proud by scoring 97% in her 12th board exams. The 17-year-old beat all odds to secure the third position in the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56Published
The daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has secured 97% in Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. Madhu Arya has secured 3rd place in the stream's merit list. Her..