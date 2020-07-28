Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KEAM result 2020 declared, here’s how to check merit list

Indian Express Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter [Video]

Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter

Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as one of her 'namesakes' showed excellence in academics. Sunny took to Twitter to share hilarious post about 'mischievous' addition to a college merit list. The actor's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Watch: Roadside shoe-seller's daughter scores 97% in 12th board exams [Video]

Watch: Roadside shoe-seller's daughter scores 97% in 12th board exams

The daughter of a roadside shoe seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has made her parents proud by scoring 97% in her 12th board exams. The 17-year-old beat all odds to secure the third position in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
Shoe-seller's daughter secures 97% in 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh [Video]

Shoe-seller's daughter secures 97% in 12th board exams in Madhya Pradesh

The daughter of a roadside shoe-seller in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur has secured 97% in Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. Madhu Arya has secured 3rd place in the stream's merit list. Her..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this