You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic



The National Testing Agency, which conducts the Joint Entrance Exams, has released videos showing how they monitored the first day of the examinations that are being held amid the Covid pandemic... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published 2 weeks ago NEET, JEE 2020: After Chhattisgarh & Odisha, MP announces free travel for students



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free travel for all Madhya Pradesh students appearing for NEET and JEE exams. MP government will provide free travel arrangements from block or district.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:54 Published 2 weeks ago CM Chouhan announces free transport services for NEET/JEE candidates



Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates. Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this