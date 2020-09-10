|
DCGI sends show cause notice to Serum Institute for not pausing trial of COVID-19 vaccine
The central drug regulator has issued a show-cause notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for not informing it about pharma giant AstraZeneca pausing the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in other countries and also for not submitting casualty analysis of the "reported serious adverse events". The...
