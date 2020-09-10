Shiv Sena has sold Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () The ongoing tussle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the BMC demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hill.
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on September 09 came in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on BMC action of demolition of her office in Mumbai. Nirupam said that he doesn't support her statement on Maharashtra and Mumbai but the way Shiv Sena is chasing her is not appropriate. "There was no...
Bollywood celebrities voiced their support for Kangana Ranaut after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A bunch of Kangana's industry colleagues questioned motives behind the move. Actors Dia Mirza, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya joined the chorus of support. Ankita Lokhande also came out in support of Kangana. In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’. Actors Himanshi Khurana, Sonal Vengurlekar lended their support for the Queen actor. Filmmakers Apurva Asrani, Hansal Mehta condemned the demolition incident. Kangana's Mumbai office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday. The demolition was carried out on the basis of structural violations. Watch the full video for more.
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis reacted over the action taken against bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by BMC. He said, "If it's an action against all illegal activities then it's understandable, but selective action shows biased attitude of government." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban's Bandra's Pali Hill.
Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai. The actor, who has been extremely critical of the Mumbai police recently, also tweeted to say that Maharashtra government & their goons are attempting to demolish her office. Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. The actor has alleged that she is being targeted for taking on the Shiv Sena over the probe into Sushant death case and the drug angle. Kangana’s lawyer also released a statement saying that the notice sent by the BMC was bad-in-law and a bid to intimidate the actor. Kangana has been granted Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, after the actor requested the centre to provide her security as she has no faith in the Mumbai police. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel was seen visiting the actress’ Mumbai office today. On September 9, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express •Mid-Day