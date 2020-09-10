Global  
 

Panel to decide on AstraZeneca Covid vax trials after unexplained illness in UK

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020
Pharma major AstraZeneca has said it is working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

AstraZeneca said in a statement that as part of the ongoing randomised, controlled clinical trials of the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine,...
News video: AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News 01:21

 With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK....

COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after unexplained illness

 Clinical trials of one of the most advanced experimental *Covid-19* vaccines, which is being developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford...
Mid-Day

COVID-19 vaccine trials to continue in India despite halt in UK due to 'unexplained' illness in study participant: SII

 AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused a late-stage trial of one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates after an unexplained illness in a study...
DNA


