Panel to decide on AstraZeneca Covid vax trials after unexplained illness in UK
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Pharma major AstraZeneca has said it is working to expedite the review of the single event to minimise any potential impact on the trial timeline of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
AstraZeneca said in a statement that as part of the ongoing randomised, controlled clinical trials of the AstraZeneca Oxford coronavirus vaccine,...
With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University have been put on hold after a participant had an adverse reaction in the UK....
