Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Railway Protection Force busts illegal train ticket booking software 'Real Mango', 50 held

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
In a nationwide investigation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted the illegal software called ‘Real Mango’ or ‘Rare Mango’ which was used for cornering confirmed railway reservations. RPF has, so far, apprehended 50 criminals involved in the operation of this illegal software and blocking of live tickets worth over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch how a woman cop helped deliver a baby at Jhansi railway station [Video]

Watch how a woman cop helped deliver a baby at Jhansi railway station

A woman sub-inspector helped a mother deliver a baby girl at Jhansi railway station. Raj Kumari Gujjar facilitated the delivery on the platform as the woman wasn’t in a condition to go to a hospital...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
Man knocked unconscious at London railway station amid row over face masks [Video]

Man knocked unconscious at London railway station amid row over face masks

A man was knocked out amid an argument over face masks at a London railwaystation. Police are investigating after William, not his real name, waspunched by a fellow passenger at Clapham Junction..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Model railway enthusiast given weeks to live sees final project completed [Video]

Model railway enthusiast given weeks to live sees final project completed

A model railway enthusiast given just weeks to live has managed to see his final project completed before he dies - with the help of his beloved friends. John Bint, 82, had set himself the task to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

RPF disrupts `Real Mango` software use for cornering confirmed railway tickets during pandemic

 In a nationwide investigation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Indian Railways has disrupted the operation of illegal software called “Real Mango” used...
Zee News


Tweets about this

PranjalPujare

Pranjal Pujare #RailwayProtectionForce busts illegal tickets booking racket, 50 arrested https://t.co/ZZkkpthxvC 1 day ago

jwage2

Jack Wagenti RPF busts international gang involved in e-ticket racket, 100 arrested https://t.co/TZRovGNtOc 5 days ago

IDVigil

IDVigil In: RPF Busts Major Cross-border Gang of Hackers and Touts Involved in E-ticketing, CBI to Take Over Case: PTI repo… https://t.co/w3OSeoQJgT 1 week ago