Railway Protection Force busts illegal train ticket booking software 'Real Mango', 50 held
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () In a nationwide investigation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) busted the illegal software called ‘Real Mango’ or ‘Rare Mango’ which was used for cornering confirmed railway reservations. RPF has, so far, apprehended 50 criminals involved in the operation of this illegal software and blocking of live tickets worth over...
A woman sub-inspector helped a mother deliver a baby girl at Jhansi railway station. Raj Kumari Gujjar facilitated the delivery on the platform as the woman wasn’t in a condition to go to a hospital...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published