Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away at 45 from a heart attack; Aishwarya Rajesh, Prasanna and others mourn his loss

Bollywood Life Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Vadivel Balaji, known for his comic roles in Tamil movies, was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai where he was shifted to after facing a financial crunch at a private hospital, when the shocking news of his death streamed in, sending shock waves across Kollywood news circles
Kollywood mourns the demise of Vadivel

 Popular comedian Vadivel Balaji passed away today due to ill health. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai a few days ago after...
