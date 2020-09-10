Tamil comedian Vadivel Balaji passes away at 45 from a heart attack; Aishwarya Rajesh, Prasanna and others mourn his loss Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Vadivel Balaji, known for his comic roles in Tamil movies, was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Chennai where he was shifted to after facing a financial crunch at a private hospital, when the shocking news of his death streamed in, sending shock waves across Kollywood news circles 👓 View full article

