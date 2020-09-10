|
JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joint Entrance Examination – Main Examination for admission to engineering colleges in India
After JEE Main, National Testing Agency gears up for medical entrance NEETAfter JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is now gearing up for conducting medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on September 13 for which over..
IndiaTimes
Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3.4 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main in 3 daysThe National Testing Agency (NTA) has been conducting these entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1 and will..
DNA
SC to hear review petition today seeking deferment of JEE, NEET examinationsThe review petition was filed against the previous order of the apex court declining to postpone NEET-UG and JEE (Mains) exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA
NEET, JEE exams 2020: SC to hear review petition by 6 opposition-ruled states tomorrowThe Supreme Court of India on Friday will hear a review petition filed by 6 opposition-ruled states against the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance..
DNA
Ramesh Pokhriyal Indian politician
Ramesh Pokhriyal attends CBSE Teachers Award 2020
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
President Kovind, PM Modi participate in Governors' Conference on New Education Policy
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this