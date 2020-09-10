Global  
 

JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

DNA Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.
