Indian Army occupies heights overlooking Chinese army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong lake
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong lake.The operations to occupy the heights were carried out along with the pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the southern bank of Pangong Tso around August-end, sources said on Thursday.
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
Reports of villages being vacated near LAC fake and malicious: Indian ArmyMedia reports of villages being vacated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were junked by the Indian Army on Wednesday amid India-China border tensions. The..
DNA
Don't allow transgressions, maintain utter discipline: Army instructs ground commandersEngaged in a stand-off with the Chinese army, the Indian Army has given instructions to field commanders that the Chinese should not be allowed to transgress at..
IndiaTimes
India, China agree to hold Corps Commander level talksIndia and China held Brigade Commander level talks on Wednesday in which both sides have agreed on holding Corps Commander level talks for which the date,..
IndiaTimes
Can France be a worthy ally to India amid border row with China? Here's why Dassault Rafale induction is a key strategyIf it's not just the military standoffs and the skirmishes and conflict, Beijing is set to face another diplomatic hit from India on Thursday when it witnesses..
DNA
Pangong Tso Soda lake
Indian troops illegally crossed LAC, fired warning shots at our troops: China
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:21Published
China says 'compelled to take measures' after Indian Army rejects cross-border fire allegationsChina still maintains that the Indian Army troops had illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake in..
DNA
'Never transgressed across LAC, exercised great restraint,' clarifies Indian Army after China alleges cross-border fireAmid the escalating border tensions between India and China, the Indian Army has released a statement on the India-China border dispute, clarifying that the..
DNA
China says Indian Army crossed LAC in Shenpao mountain near Pangong Lake, fired 'warning shots'Amid the escalating border tensions between India and China, Beijing has now said that Indian Army soldiers have crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in..
DNA
People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China
India raises issue of China's PLA carrying spears, machetes at LAC during commander-level talksThe September 7 "provocative" action by the Chinese forces saw them carrying "Guandao"--traditional Chinese Sword which is basically a blade is mounted on a..
DNA
Amid ongoing border dispute, China deploys three battalions of PLA soldiers along LACAmid the simmering tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, China has started deploying its soldiers in large..
DNA
China's PLA confirmed 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh found on their side: Kiren RijijuUnion Minister Kiren Rijiju also said modalities for handover of the five Arunachali men are being worked out.
DNA
Indian, Chinese Army continue to communicate even as troops remain in face-off position near Rezang La heightsArmies of India and China continue to communicate with each other even as Chinese troops are in a face off position with Indian troops near the Rezang La..
IndiaTimes
