Indian Army occupies heights overlooking Chinese army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong lake

IndiaTimes Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The Indian Army has occupied heights overlooking the Chinese Army positions at Finger 4 along Pangong lake.The operations to occupy the heights were carried out along with the pre-emptive actions to occupy heights near the southern bank of Pangong Tso around August-end, sources said on Thursday.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions

ITBP personnel undergo fitness check-up in Leh before leaving for forward positions 01:32

 Personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are undergoing fitness check-up at an ITBP camp in Leh on September 08 before departing for various forward postings. The development comes amid the rising tensions with China on Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. On September 07, Chinese...

