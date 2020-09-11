|
India, China agree to ease border tensions at LAC, foreign ministers issue joint statement
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
In a major positive development amidst growing India-China border tension, both countries have come out with a joint statement calling for the easing of tensions. The five-point statement will "guide their approach to the current situation", top Indian government sources told WION.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Jaishankar-Wang talks: Provocative behaviour of PLA at LAC shows disregard for bilateral agreements, India tells ChinaIndia strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and..
IndiaTimes
India, China foreign ministers talk for 2 hours in bid to ease LAC crisisIndia and China held discussions aimed at seeking a resolution to the prolonged military crisis along the LAC in east Ladakh. Close to midnight Indian time,..
IndiaTimes
Rafales can be deployed at LAC in Ladakh at short notice: Rajnath SinghThis induction of Rafales is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders, Rajnath Singh said as the aircraft became operational in Indian Air..
DNA
Indian army now at 'dominating heights' around Finger 4 area in LadakhAs part of disengagement, India has repeatedly asked Chinese forces to go on its side of LAC and vacate the area.
DNA
WION (TV channel) International English language news channel based in India
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this