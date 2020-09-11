India, China agree to ease border tensions at LAC, foreign ministers issue joint statement

India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and..

India and China held discussions aimed at seeking a resolution to the prolonged military crisis along the LAC in east Ladakh. Close to midnight Indian time,..

This induction of Rafales is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders, Rajnath Singh said as the aircraft became operational in Indian Air..

As part of disengagement, India has repeatedly asked Chinese forces to go on its side of LAC and vacate the area.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation."

While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world."