India, China agree to ease border tensions at LAC, foreign ministers issue joint statement

DNA Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
In a major positive development amidst growing India-China border tension, both countries have come out with a joint statement calling for the easing of tensions. The five-point statement will "guide their approach to the current situation", top Indian government sources told WION.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border 05:02

 Beijing accuses New Delhi of 'severe military provocation' but India denies its soldiers crossed the disputed border.

Jaishankar-Wang talks: Provocative behaviour of PLA at LAC shows disregard for bilateral agreements, India tells China

 India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and..
IndiaTimes

India, China foreign ministers talk for 2 hours in bid to ease LAC crisis

 India and China held discussions aimed at seeking a resolution to the prolonged military crisis along the LAC in east Ladakh. Close to midnight Indian time,..
IndiaTimes

Rafales can be deployed at LAC in Ladakh at short notice: Rajnath Singh

 This induction of Rafales is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders, Rajnath Singh said as the aircraft became operational in Indian Air..
DNA

Indian army now at 'dominating heights' around Finger 4 area in Ladakh

 As part of disengagement, India has repeatedly asked Chinese forces to go on its side of LAC and vacate the area.
DNA

India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA [Video]

India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
India will not compromise sovereignty, territorial integrity under any circumstances: Rajnath Singh [Video]

India will not compromise sovereignty, territorial integrity under any circumstances: Rajnath Singh

While addressing at the Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh

Indian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:56Published

PUBG Mobile Banned In India Along With 118 Other Chinese Apps

 After banning TikTok and hundreds of other apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MeiY) has banned PUBG Mobile in India. The Indian...
Fossbytes

EVs in India get charging stations boost

 In a move that is expected to boost the uptake of EVs in India, the Indian Government has said it plans to install charging stations at around 69,000 petrol...
Just-Auto Also reported by •Mid-Day

