3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Mumbai
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred 98 km north of *Mumbai* on Friday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:29:20 IST, Lat: 19.84 & Long: 72.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km NNW of Mumbai, India for more information...
