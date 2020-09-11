Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Mumbai

Mid-Day Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on Richter scale occurred 98 km north of *Mumbai* on Friday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-09-2020, 03:29:20 IST, Lat: 19.84 & Long: 72.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 98km NNW of Mumbai, India for more information...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey 00:48

 A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tocopilla, northern Chile [Video]

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tocopilla, northern Chile

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in northern Chile this morning (September 11). The epicentre of the quake was located north of the city of Tocopilla. Footage recorded by Miguel Acuña Diaz in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:10Published
Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Hits Central New Jersey [Video]

Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Hits Central New Jersey

A rare earthquake rocked residents Wednesday morning in New Jersey. The 3.1 quake hit Central Jersey and was reportedly felt in parts of New York and Philadelphia; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published
Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey [Video]

Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:14Published

Tweets about this