Karnataka: Coronavirus shows up in newer areas, sparks concerns of second wave
Friday, 11 September 2020 () Growing number of coronavirus infections outside containment zones and known clusters has triggered fears of a second wave. In the past 10 days, the virus has showed up in areas that were relatively isolated from outbreaks. This is particularly true for districts other than Bengaluru Urban and Rural, and it suggests emergence of new clusters, though the state government maintains that the pandemic has not reached the community transmission stage.