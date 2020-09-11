Tamil actor Vishal compares Kangana Ranaut to Bhagat Singh; says, 'Hats off to your guts'

Serum Institute halts Covid vaccine trials in India; Reliance to offer $20 bn stake in retail arm to Amazon; Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad quits party; South actor Vishal compares Kangana to Bhagat Singh; Paresh Rawal named chief of National School of Drama & more news
#Headlines...
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mumbai and its police, and whose bungalow here faced BMC..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:11Published