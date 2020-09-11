Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown: Normal life comes to grinding halt in West Bengal

IndiaTimes Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Friday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Relief for NEET aspirants in West Bengal, Mamata relents | Oneindia News

Relief for NEET aspirants in West Bengal, Mamata relents | Oneindia News 01:43

 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has finally lifted the lockdown on 12 the September, a day before the NEET medical extrance exam. The TMC govt has been imposing a 2-day lockdown every week to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2 days are changeable and the govt had fixed...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Mamata Banerjee plays politics of appeasement, is anti-Hindu’: JP Nadda [Video]

‘Mamata Banerjee plays politics of appeasement, is anti-Hindu’: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and accused it of being anti-Hindu. Speaking at the party’s West Bengal state executive meeting, Nadda said that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown [Video]

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown. Streets wore deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal's Kolkata amid COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this