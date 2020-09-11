Lockdown: Normal life comes to grinding halt in West Bengal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Mamata Banerjee plays politics of appeasement, is anti-Hindu’: JP Nadda



BJP chief JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and accused it of being anti-Hindu. Speaking at the party’s West Bengal state executive meeting, Nadda said that.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:11 Published 17 hours ago West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown. Streets wore deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal's Kolkata amid COVID-19.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this