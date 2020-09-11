|
Renowned social activist, Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away in Delhi hospital
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Renowned Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Friday evening. The hospital records have confirmed 6.30 pm as the time of his death.
