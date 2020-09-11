Global  
 

Renowned social activist, Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away in Delhi hospital

DNA Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Renowned Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passed away on Friday after a cardiac arrest at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences here on Friday evening. The hospital records have confirmed 6.30 pm as the time of his death.
