Renowned social activist, Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh passes away in Delhi hospital

CM Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's 2nd Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital



Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 2nd Plasma Bank at Lok Nayak Hospital on July 14 in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present. An apheresis machine has been setup in the hospital which is used to separate the blood components. He said, "We have started Delhi's second Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital today. Delhi is the first state where we have started country's very first Plasma Bank at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. It will help to save more lives."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970