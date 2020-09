COVID-19: BMC gears up to improve care for critical patients Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is strengthening the jumbo facility at NESCO centre in Goregaon to treat critical patients, but is short on manpower and specialised equipment as well. To tackle the issue, they have appointed 23 private doctors for the ICU which will probably start this week and are also trying to... 👓 View full article

