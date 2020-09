IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam 2020: Admit card released at ibps.in, check details Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for Office Assistant Preliminary examination on Friday in its official website. Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB Office Assistant Recruitment examination can download their admit cards by filling in the required details at ibps.in. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this