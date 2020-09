You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sara Ali Khan flaunts blue lipstick in her new Insta post



Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. #Saraalikhan Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor cast in spooky adventure 'Bhoot Police'



Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will lead the cast of the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police. #Bhootpolice Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Varun, Kareena snapped in 'Mayanagari' Mumbai



Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this