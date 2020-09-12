Bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga airport to start by month-end: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () The bookings for daily flights will start by end of September from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation. After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar, he informed that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival...
Amid the tiff between the Centre and the Kerala government over privatisation of airports, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has come out strongly in support of the move. Speaking at a virtual event on the NaMo app, the minister said that governments should not be running airlines and airports. The minister also made a strong pitch for privatisation of Air India and said that he was hopeful it would be achieved this year itself. The Central government extended by two months the deadline for placing bids for Air India till October 30 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activity globally. This is the fourth extension given by the governments to place bids for Air India. The minister lauded Air India and said that the airline has a very good record. Puri added that steps to privatise airports and airlines would ensure that air fares come down and people who now travel by trains would prefer to travel by air. Watch the full video for all the details.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 30 said that Government should not be running airports and airlines. Puri added that he hopes to privatise Air India during this year. "I'm hopeful that we will complete its privatization process this year," Puri said. He said this while addressing a virtual meet on Namo app.
Incessant rainfall has led to heavy flood in Bihar. Kushewarsthan Police station in Darbhanga district flooded following incessant rainfall in the region. Snake was seen floating in the water at the police station. Local lives have got affected due to the flood. One of the police officials said, "We have kept everything on tables to prevent them from getting submerged. We go for patrolling in rural areas using boats. We have not received boats from the government yet, we are doing this on our own expenses. There is no electricity since last 4-5 days." Bihar flood has affected more than 10 lakh people.
Rain water entered Darbhanga's Medical College on July 25. Knee-deep water damaged surroundings and blocked passage. Meanwhile, District's Police Station was also flooded with water. Day to day work is being conducted temporarily from a police vehicle. Cleaning operation is underway. Flood situation in the state of Bihar has disrupted lives of locals. Many are reeling under the situation without food and shelter.
Villages of Darbhanga in Bihar are facing destruction by flood. Without options, affected have taken refuge in temporary camps on roadside. One of the locals said, "As compared to last time there is much more water. We are troubled and there is no way to escape." Locals are struggling for food, shelter and clean drinking water. Another local said, "Our condition is very serious and so far we have not received any help from the government."
Son of senior Congress leader RV Devaraj and a Congress corporator, Yuvraj reached Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru in connection with a drug case on September 19. He was summoned by the CCB for questioning today in the Sandalwood drug racket. Following the arrest of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in this connection, the CCB had conducted a series of raids across the country.
Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa met Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi. Yediyurappa met Naidu on Sep 19 before returning to Bengaluru. While talking to media persons, BS Yediyurappa said that he is expecting cabinet expansion before Karnataka Assembly session.
BJP MP Rupa Ganguly staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament premises on September 21. Ganguly was protesting against the drug abuse in the Bollywood industry and the 'Me Too' case over Anurag Kashyap. She accused Mumbai Police of remaining silent on the atrocities of the industry. Ganguly said, "Mumbai film industry kills people, makes them drug addict, and keep insulting woman but nobody is doing anything. Mumbai Police remains silent."
Members of Maratha Community staged protest in Lalbaug area against Supreme Court's stay order on Maratha reservation. Social distancing norms also being followed during protest. "We have demanded that the stay should be lifted and our children must not be left without jobs and education," said Rajan Ghag, Convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha. "In such pandemic situation, we have taken risk of protesting because we don't want that our children should suffer but while coming on roads," Rajan Ghag added. Meanwhile, around 20 to 22 protests took place in different parts of Mumbai city.
Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by COVID.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on September 20 informed that Drugs Controller General of India has approved CSIR's paper-based testing kit called Feluda for COVID-19. CSIR, Director General S Mande said, "Our Delhi CSIR lab's been working on studying CRISPR-Cas immunity. They have experience of working in this particular area before COVID-19 and could repurpose the thing for COVID and developed a paper-based testing kit called Feluda and got formal approval from DCGA. Mande further explained the functioning of the paper based test. "It's different as RTPCR detects RNA and amplifies it using a polymerase chain reaction that is costly. This paper-based test also detects RNA but by a CRISPR guided system. The paper lights up if there is any virus RNA to show a sample is positive, in 45 minutes," he added.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be included as a beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan (PMGKRA). She was answering a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated PMGKRA for migrant labourers who came back to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This scheme was introduced on June 20 this year and will be effective for 125 days. The minister said 116 districts spread across six states - Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are benefiting from this scheme. The selection of the districts was made on the basis of the return of at least 25,000 migrant labourers to the concerned districts by May 30. After the launch of PMGKRA, there were demands from Tripura and Chhattisgarh to include more districts but it was not entertained. In the case of West Bengal, there was no data shared by the state government then how could the districts of the state be included in the scheme," said Sitharaman.