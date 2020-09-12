Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh named co-conspirators in Delhi riots case
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () In a major development, the Delhi Police on Saturday (September 12, 2020) named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh, Delhi University professor and activist Apoorvanand, and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy as co-conspirators in February Delhi riots case in its supplementary chargesheet.
