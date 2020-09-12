Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh named co-conspirators in Delhi riots case

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Contempt Case: SC rejects Prashant Bhushan's plea to defer sentencing | Oneindia News



The second serosurvey shows that 29.1 percent of Delhi's population has anti bodies which means that 58 lakh people in Delhi now have antibodies. The highest prevalence was found in the southeast.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:46 Published 3 weeks ago 35-yr-old woman allegedly murdered by live-in partner in Delhi



A 35-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Vinod Nagar area of Delhi. Police registered a case in this regard. Further probe is underway in the matter. Additional DCP of East.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on August 19, 2020 Rs 10 lakh compensation to be transferred by today: CM Kejriwal on 12-year-old rape victim



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi sexual assault case said that Rs 10 lakh compensation will be transferred into bank account of victim's family most likely by August 08. He said, "Police.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published on August 8, 2020

Tweets about this