Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh named co-conspirators in supplementary chargesheet

DNA Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
According to the news agency, they were named accused based on the confession of three students--women's collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Gulfisha Fathima of Jamia Milia Islamia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jayati Ghosh Jayati Ghosh Indian economist


Sitaram Yechury Sitaram Yechury Indian politician

Borrow from RBI or release money from ‘pvt trust fund' to pay states GST dues: Yechury attacks govt

 Accusing the government of denying states their legitimate GST dues, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said it must borrow from the RBI or release money from..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga airport to start by month-end: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

 The bookings for daily flights will start by end of September from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, said Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation...
DNA

Couple of briefings after Batla House encounter, MHA said no more pressers: Karnal Singh

 After Delhi Police held a few press conferences following the Batla House encounter, it was instructed by MHA not to brief the media further on the progress of..
IndiaTimes
3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India [Video]

3 arrested in Delhi for duping people pan-India

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping people on pretext of offering gifts against reward points on September 12. Police seized fake SIM cards, cash, ATM cards, laptops. According to Delhi Police, they cheated close to 250 people across India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published

Yogendra Yadav Yogendra Yadav Indian social crusader, reformer, psephologist and politician


Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Millia Islamia Central university located in New Delhi, India


Jawaharlal Nehru University Jawaharlal Nehru University Public central university in New Delhi, India

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets [Video]

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

Understand the numbers with HT as the National Statistical Office (NSO) comes out with the GDP estimates for the first quarter (April, May, June) of the current financial year. The GDP estimates for the quarter provide the first glimpse into the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into repeated lockdowns. HT's data and political economy editor Roshan Kishore sits down with JNU's Associate Professor of Economics Himanshu and Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen to decode the numbers.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 36:25Published
'Failure always an opportunity to grow bigger': Hema Malini at JNU webinar [Video]

'Failure always an opportunity to grow bigger': Hema Malini at JNU webinar

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini attended a webinar organised by JNU on Gender Bias and Stereotyping, Gender Equality and Women Rights. She encouraged students through her experience. "Failure is always an opportunity to grow bigger. One should not get upset and take a back seat. Never give up," Malini said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Pinjra Tod Student pressure group in India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agaxtya

agastya 🕉 RT @timesofindia: Couple of briefings after Batla House encounter, MHA said no more pressers: Karnal Singh Read--https://t.co/uViW1hnWWN… 35 minutes ago

kashmiriRefuge

Aashish Couple of briefings after Batla House encounter, MHA said no more pressers: Karnal Singh | India News - Times of In… https://t.co/ZC51P3EWKA 3 hours ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Couple of briefings after Batla House encounter, MHA said no more pressers: Karnal Singh Read--… https://t.co/l6IcQ75CYr 3 hours ago