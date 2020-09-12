Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to miss part of Monsoon Session of Parliament

DNA Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Even as the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence from September 14, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will miss the session as she has left for abroad with her son Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical treatment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy' 02:50

 An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition is really upset as Instead of the Question Hour, only written questions and answers will be allowed....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Indian politician

China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad [Video]

China, Covid, GDP: Congress' Parliament strategy as Rahul, Sonia fly abroad

The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response. Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spelled out the main Opposition party's strategy. Meanwhile, the party's top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will miss the session as the latter is accompanying the former for medical check-ups abroad. It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi will be back for the latter part of the session. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:43Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Making false excuses to hide Congress's failures: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi is making false excuses to hide his party's failures, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday after the Congress leader alleged that the..
IndiaTimes

'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on..
IndiaTimes

Rahul Gandhi slams Indian PM Modi for being 'busy with peacocks' amid alarming Covid-19 numbers

 High-profile Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling people to "save themselves" while failing to tackle..
WorldNews

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

'National Unemployment Day': Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi, Karnataka BJP hits back

 Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the youth of India have decided to celebrate..
IndiaTimes

Total 35 Armed Forces Men Lost Battle Against Covid-19, Says MoS Defence Shripad Naik

 A total of 32 Indian Army personnel and three Indian Air Force men succumbed to the deadly coronavirus, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in the..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel [Video]

Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel

While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:33Published
Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million [Video]

Covid-19: India at 80k deaths, cases move closer to 5 million

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; 1000 daily deaths; Covid..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:53Published
Monsoon Session: 8 bills were introduced and 2 were passed, informs Om Birla [Video]

Monsoon Session: 8 bills were introduced and 2 were passed, informs Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 14 informed about the Monsoon Session, which has started from today. He said, "Around 400 MPs were present during the session today. Eight bills were introduced..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this

shivaniazadTOI

Shivani Azad RT @TOIIndiaNews: Chidambaram says India unique parliamentary democracy where no questions allowed https://t.co/qHqFpVibXr 13 hours ago

yourskd

KD Singh Chidambaram says India unique parliamentary democracy where no questions allowed https://t.co/EqpfM5jtmt via… https://t.co/tFqTc1Yxko 15 hours ago

GangaDh04120533

Ganga Dharan Chidambaram says India unique parliamentary democracy where no questions allowed https://t.co/K4pJ0TWE8t via… https://t.co/3n0mxM30CT 16 hours ago

GurudathShettyK

🇮🇳 Gurudath Shetty Karkala 🇮🇳 Dr.@Swamy39 ji, India Unique Parliamentary Democracy Where No Questions Allowed, Says Chidambaram https://t.co/17y7SpwOUE 17 hours ago

rpsinha393

R P Sinha Freedom of this man is d biggest testimony of FOE in India. Real place fir this looter is jail. @PChidambaram_IN C… https://t.co/w7KmdvBsix 19 hours ago

OrbView

OrbView 'India a democracy where no questions allowed' https://t.co/gEU1emeSml https://t.co/sbbNPJooRR 20 hours ago

singlebuchi

SingleBuchi 'India a democracy where no questions allowed' https://t.co/qDpxcByd6j 20 hours ago

mishra_yagya

Yd https://t.co/g8tX09OiOX When media person, public institutions and even parliamentarians are not allowed to questio… https://t.co/VkLlXssNJC 21 hours ago