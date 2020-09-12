|
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi to miss part of Monsoon Session of Parliament
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Even as the crucial Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence from September 14, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will miss the session as she has left for abroad with her son Rahul Gandhi for her annual medical treatment.
