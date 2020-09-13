Global  
 

Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

DNA Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Shah is getting treatment under Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS and his condition is said to be stable.
