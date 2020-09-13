Weeks after discharge, Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. "I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name being dragged. I have had my struggle, I am working hard, please don’t drag my name here. I was ridiculed when I came out in 2016 and spoke my heart out. I have been hounded by media, please don’t drag me into this. I have fought depression and I don’t deserve this," he said. This comes after Maharashtra Home Minster Anil Deshmukh brought up Adhyayan’s name. Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police will probe kangana in alleged drug links. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that Kangana wants compensation for demolition of her office by BMC. Kangana’s mother thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Y plus security.
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday. Harsh Vardhan appealed to people to come forward and donate blood. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, other senior faculty and voluntary blood donors were also present at the event. "We should keep serving humanity in all possible ways. This is the best way to celebrate Independence day," Harsh Vardhan said. The blood donation camp organised by AIIMS on the eve of 74th Independence Day is dedicated to both soldiers as well as Covid warriors who lost their lives while safeguarding the country and its citizens. Two families were invited as guests of honour including the family of a killed soldier and the family of a fallen Covid warrior of AIIMS.
Union Minister of State for Ayush and Defence, Shripad Naik was discharged from Manipal Hospital on September 12. Minister, who recovered from COVID, was greeted with applause outside hospital. Naik was admitted to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 in August. A central team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was monitoring his health.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, rise of cases in Maharashtra and Delhi, Astrazeneca’s Covid trial pause, AIIMS docs recommend lung transplant for recovered Covid patients, rule of six in Britain. Watch the full video for more details.
Days after being discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to hospital.Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of..
A forensic team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has conducted viscera test from the reports of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to... Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News •Bollywood Life