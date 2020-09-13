|
No all-party meeting before monsoon session of Parliament due to COVID-19
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Parliament Legislative body of government
Congress to raise issues of unemployment, migrant crisis in Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38Published
Congress, other parties to oppose 4 legislations govt proposes to bring in Parliament to replace ordinancesThe Congress and other opposition parties will oppose four of the 11 legislations the government proposes to bring in the monsoon session of Parliament in place..
IndiaTimes
Cong, other parties to oppose 4 legislations govt proposes to bring in Parliament to replace ordinancesParty leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said the Congress is in touch with other like-minded parties and has decided to strongly oppose the three..
IndiaTimes
Opposition MPs give notices in Parliament seeking discussion on India-China standoff: Sources
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this