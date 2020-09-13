Global  
 

No all-party meeting before monsoon session of Parliament due to COVID-19

DNA Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.
News video: No all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins tomorrow |Oneindia News

No all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins tomorrow |Oneindia News 01:05

 For the first time in two decades, The all-party meet won't be held before the Monsoon session of the parliament which begins tomorrow. The Speaker has called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which began at 11 am today to discuss the agenda for the session that concludes on October 1....

